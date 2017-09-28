Standoff at Waldo store ends peacefully after several hours of negotiations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police standoff near 90th & Wornall ended peacefully after several hours of negotiations on Thursday.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evening KCPD officers were called to 89th and Wornall in regard to a disturbance involving an emotionally disturbed person who might be armed. When they arrived the suspect ran into the Dollar Tree store near 90th and Wornall.

Officers chased the suspect to the back of the business where he locked himself in a room. Negotiators spent hours trying to get that person to come out. The dollar tree was evacuated and no one was hurt.

Just before 8:30pm police brought the suspect out of the Dollar Tree store in handcuffs and loaded him into the back of an ambulance.

This situation warranted a large police presence with multiple special response teams. As many people returned home from work, they gathered wondering what happened.

“I live 2 houses down and was looking out my front window and all of a sudden police came and started taping up the parking lot, we didn't know why. I've since been to the 7/Eleven next door and it seems that a boy locked himself in the bathroom or something,” said Eric Bergren, who lives near the scene.

Around 9:00 p.m. W. 90th re-opened to traffic. No injuries were reported and the suspect is now in custody.