13 things mentally strong parents don’t do

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Have you ever wondered what you can do to raise mentally strong kids? To help point you in the right direction, Forbes recently complied a list of 13 things parents shouldn't do.

Here they are:

1. They Don`t Condone A Victim Mentality

2. They Don`t Parent Out Of Guilt

3. They Don`t Make Their Child The Center Of The Universe

4. They Don`t Allow Fear To Dictate Their Choices

5. They Don`t Give Their Child Power Over Them

6.They Don`t Expect Perfection

7. They Don`t Let Their Child Avoid Responsibility

8. They Don`t Shield Their Child From Pain

9. They Don`t Feel Responsible For Their Child`s Emotions

10. they don't prevent their child from making mistakes.

11. They Don`t Confuse Discipline With Punishment

12. They Don`t Take Shortcuts To Avoid Discomfort

13. They Don`t Lose Sight Of Their Values

