Brother of driver detained after deadly KC crash says he did nothing wrong, they’ve hired attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "He didn't do anything." That's according to the brother of a driver suspected of causing a multi-car crash that killed a little girl and a Shawnee teenager. The deadly crash happened nearly two weeks ago near Interstate 435 and 23rd Street by Arrowhead Stadium.

On Friday afternoon FOX 4 tried to speak with the man many believe caused their deaths. That man didn't say a word to Robert Townsend, but Townsend did briefly talk with his brother face-to-face.

It's been almost two weeks since witnesses told Kansas City Police they saw 52-year-old Terry Gray speeding and weaving in and out of lanes just moments before investigators say he slammed his pickup truck into the back of Edwin Raudales' silver car and set off a multi-car crash.

The chain-reaction crash killed 16-year-old Samantha Raudales and a 3-year-old girl. Raudales' dad was critically injured.

Police initially handcuffed Gray at the scene, took his statement and took him to police headquarters. So far, Gray hasn't been charged because prosecutors are still waiting for the results of his toxicology tests to come back.

At a house in Independence, FOX 4 found that Gray had cut his hair and shaved his beard when he answered the door. He quickly stepped aside and didn't say anything, but his brother did come out to the front porch.

When FOX 4 tried to ask him about his brother, the deadly car crash and the serious allegations Gray could face, he replied: "An attorney and you're just gonna have to get a release from them."

"Your brother has a lawyer now?" FOX 4 asked.

"No. We've retained one, but there's been no charges. He ain't done nothing. You just don't understand, and, that's just the way it is," the brother replied.

A source tells FOX 4 that Terry Gray told police he suffered a seizure at the time of the deadly multi-car crash.

"Was he sick?" FOX 4 asked.

"I said no comment," his brother replied.

"Was he sick or did he have a seizure?" FOX 4 asked.

"I didn't say that," the brother replied.

The brother also didn't reveal the name of the firm or lawyer they've retained. Again, there have been no charges stemming from the deadly crash, investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.