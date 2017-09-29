KC man charged with murder related to deadly shooting in April where 18-year-old was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with murder in the killing of 18-year-old on Friday, but the suspect is still on the run. Anton L. Hunter, 19, is accused of second degree murder in the death of Isabell Addison.

She was killed at Swope Parkway and Benton on April 30.

Court documents say that officers went to the area on a reported shooting. A witness told police that Hunter was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up beside the victim's car and fired shots. The driver of the car that Hunter was in fled the scene, fearing they were going to be fired upon.

Addison's family told FOX 4 that she graduated from high school early and was a certified nursing assistant. She wanted to be a registered nurse and she had just moved into an apartment of her own.

Her sister was following her the Sunday night she was shot, and said she noticed a black car with tinted windows come from behind and pass her fast, then slow down when it was next to her sister.

"I seen the dude struggling to roll down the window. I didn't know what he was doing and then the next thing you knew, I just seen shots fired," Marissa Addison told FOX 4 days after the deadly shooting.

One of those shots hit Addison in the jaw, another in her chest.

"She was sitting there breathing, trying to get some air," Marissa recalled. "I told her stay with me, Bella. Stay with me."

Hunter also faces unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and a misdemeanor count of failure to report a shooting. If you've seen him or know where he is, call police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.