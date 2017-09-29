Lee’s Summit North High School dismissing students early due to an incident

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Students at Lee’s Summit North High School will be dismissed early Friday due to an incident.

The school district issued the following statement:

“Due to a situation at Lee’s Summit North High School, we will be dismissing school at ONLY Lee’s Summit North at 9:15 a.m. Families of Lee’s Summit North High School students are being notified of this cancellation. Our students and our staff members are safe. Buses will be picking up students and taking them home. Student drivers are able to leave at 9:15 a.m. Parents wishing to pick up their children at LSNHS should go to the east side of school at the events lobby side.”

