Overland Park drivers prepare for delays around 91st and Antioch as crews make repairs to broken water main

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A busy stretch of road in Overland park will be shut down Friday morning as crews repair a water main break.

The city of Overland Park is asking folks to avoid the area around 91st and Antioch as repairs get underway.

Starting at 5 a.m. Antioch will close at 90th Terrace so crew can fix the street. Traffic has been interrupted in the area since Tuesday when the water main broke and caused the intersection to flood.

The city is hopeful that repairs will be complete by Friday night. Crews say there are plenty of detour signs to re-route traffic off Santa Fe and 95th Street, so if your commute takes your near this area, just allow extra time to get where you are going.