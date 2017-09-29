× Overland Park man charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint for allegedly forcing women to stay in condo

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park man is charged with two counts of criminal restraint and two counts of aggravated assault after two women told police he held them against their will.

Police told FOX 4 the women were acquainted with the Antonio Valencia, 33, and went to his condo Wednesday at 95th and Nall, but he wouldn’t let them leave the Chalet Condominiums.

At about 9:00 a.m., police went to the condo to get him to come out, but at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, they ended their standoff, determining no one was inside.

Overland Park police later spokesperson John Lacy said police arrested the suspect but provided no further details.

The women told police when Valencia fell asleep, they escaped. As they ran to a nearby Shell gas station for help, he chased them. When patrons at the gas station called 911, the man appeared to have fled back to his condo, but police did not find him there.

Two nearby schools, Indian Woods Middle School and John Diemer Elementary School, were on soft lockdown during the standoff.