Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the first time ever, the all-stars from previous seasons of Hell's Kitchen will compete against each other. The season premiere is Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., and you can watch it on Fox 4.

Ahead of the premiere we invited Ben Walanka into the Fox 4 kitchen to teach us how to make the dish he is making on the premiere.

Ben Walanka’s seared diver scallops with wax beans, baby beets and balsamic butter sauce

Ingredients:

5-7 large Scallops U-10 Dry Pack Scallops or High Quality Scallops

1 cup Wax Beans

1 bunch Baby Golden Beets

2 Tablespoon Balsamic Reduction Butter

2 Tablespoon Olive Oil

½ stick Whole Butter - Diced

2 peeled shallots Finely Chopped

Preparation for Beets and Wax Beans:

First trim each end of wax bean. Then cut into 1 inch pieces. In a small saucepot with lightly salted water, boil beans for 3 minutes and then strain and set aside. Separately, season beats olive oil, salt and pepper. Cook in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes covered with foil in a baking dish. Let cool and then peel of skin with hands. Cut in half. You can then mix together the cooked wax beans and beets, and set aside for later.

Preparation for Balsamic Reduction:

2 cups balsamic vinegar. Simmered until thick (about 3 minutes). Whisk in 2 tablespoon of room temperature whole butter. Set aside until dinner time!!

Method for Dish:

First, season scallops lightly on both sides with salt and pepper.

Using a medium-large sized nonstick sauté pan, add oil on high heat. Carefully place the scallops face down in pan. Cook until scallop is nice and caramelized (about two minutes) and then carefully turn scallops on other side and reduce heat by half. They will then cook for another 2-3 minutes. Take scallops out of pan and discard the cooking oil. Place the pan back on medium heat and add diced butter and finely chopped shallot. Cook Shallot for 2 minutes on medium heat, and then add your wax beans and beats. Add two pinches of salt and saute together for 2 more minutes. Turn off heat, put scallops in with veg and cover until ready to eat. Using a large plate, lay down your wax beans and roasted beats. Place the scallops on top of your vegetables. Finish the dish by drizzling your balsamic butter sauce on top of the scallops and vegetables and ENJOY!!!!!!!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.