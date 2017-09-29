Shots fired on I-70 near Noland Road, shooting victim found dead behind Independence QT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- One person was killed Friday night and Independence police are investigating the death as a homicide.

That person was killed in the area of Interstate 70 and Noland Road at about 9:00 p.m. Police say someone began shooting into a car on I-70, and a person inside the car under fire was struck and killed.

The driver of that car eventually ended up at a QuikTrip in the area of 40 Highway and Sterling where officers roped off the gas station in crime scene tape, the shooting victim was found behind the store. There are about three miles in between where shots were first reported and the QT.

So far there's been no description of the victim or any possible suspects.

Investigators request that any witnesses contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Investigations at (816) 325-7330 or email leads@indepmo.org. FOX 4 will provide updated information as more details are released.