Thank you, Kansas City for donating $90,000+ to help hurricane victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Price Chopper and Fox 4 partnered to offer people in Kansas City an easy way to give money to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria and on Thursday the American Red Cross received a check for $90,512.

In one month’s time, Kansas City donated that much money at area Price Chopper stores.

Fox 4’s Pat McGonigle and Loren Halifax went to the Roeland Park Price Chopper to present a symbolic check, but the funds collected are real. Thank you, Kansas City!

David Dillon from the American Red Cross and Jessica Bjorgaard with Price Chopper were also there for the rewarding check presentation.