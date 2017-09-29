Thousands of local students take field trip to American Royal Rodeo to learn about agriculture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It's been a busy week at Hale Arena.

The American Royal has hosted more than 5,000 kids from all over the metro to give them a closer look at all things agriculture.

From miniature donkeys and rodeo entertainers to learning more about where their food comes from, the kids had more than 40 exhibits to check out.

There were exotic animals, heavy machinery and experts answering questions.

The American Royal's mission is to help promote agriculture education in the region.

The pro rodeo will take place Friday night at Hale Arena. Professional cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country will be there. Click here to learn more.