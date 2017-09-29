Two transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at popular Columbia, Mo. apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two men were transported to a hospital in Columbia, Mo., Friday afternoon with life-threatening injuries, a KOMU reporter tweeted.

According to Mackenzie Huck, who is on the scene, there is a large police presence at Copper Beech Townhomes along Old- 63-Highway, approximately two miles from the University of Missouri-Columbia campus.

A resident told the KOMU reporter that his girlfriend heard “five or so shots.”

Mizzou sent an emergency alert to students at 12:52 p.m. to warn students that were reports of shots fired in the area of that complex. They sent another alert at 1:22 p.m. to say that the incident is being investigated and there is no apparent threat to the campus.

Copper Beech Townhomes is known to house Mizzou students.

Fox 4 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

More and more police keep arriving on scene @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Jlxfj4rOXD — Mackenzie Huck (@MackenzieHuck) September 29, 2017

One resident tells me his girlfriend heard "five or so shots" @KOMUnews — Mackenzie Huck (@MackenzieHuck) September 29, 2017

One resident tells me his girlfriend heard "five or so shots" @KOMUnews — Mackenzie Huck (@MackenzieHuck) September 29, 2017

This was reported at the Copper Beach student apartment complex. Our reporter @MackenzieHuck is on the scene https://t.co/rs3lRC0OW1 — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) September 29, 2017

Residents tell me one victim was shot in the leg @KOMUnews — Mackenzie Huck (@MackenzieHuck) September 29, 2017