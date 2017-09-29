While responding to reports of shots fired, Shawnee police find woman beaten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Shawnee police are investigating after finding a woman badly beaten late Thursday night.

Police thought they were responding to a shots fired call in the 5200 block of Barton around 11:15 p.m., but when they arrived they found the victim.

According to police on the scene, the woman had been badly beaten---not shot.

Police have not said if they know who they are looking for or if the woman was able to talk. Police did say witnesses have been helpful. They told police they saw a brown Honda Civic driving away from the scene around the same time they also said they heard gunfire.

So far, police haven't released any details about the woman except that she was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't find anyone else who had been involved or hurt. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you can help, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.