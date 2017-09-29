Wide range of grief resources available in aftermath of tragic event at Lee’s Summit North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Lee’s Summit Young Life is hosting a time of worship and prayer at 7:30 p.m. at Deerbrook Covenant Church — one of many outlets for the community to grieve following a tragedy at the school on Friday. A teenage girl took her own life.

If you or someone you know needs help — it’s important to seek out the resources available.

“Just getting to talk with someone really changes your attitude, your mindset,” said Michael Fort, a junior at Lee’s Summit North High School.

“I most likely will go and talk to my counselor. I most likely will also talk to my aunt, like I said earlier, my aunt calls me and everything,” said Zoee Fisher, a senior at Lee’s Summit North, “She was my counselor. I lived with her for a couple weeks, so I usually talk to her about my problems.”

Students at Lee’s Summit North High School are still in shock.

“Seeking help anywhere in a situation like this is really essential, especially professional help should it be needed,” says Kirsti Olson, a Suicide Prevention Liaison with the the nonprofit mental health agency, Rediscover.

She says if you or someone you know needs help — the most important first step, is to ask.

“It’s definitely important to be able to process it, to be able to express what they’re feeling, and to be able to talk about what they experienced to maybe have a little better understanding about what’s going on,” Olson adds, “Rediscover offers a ton of different resources, we have everything from being about to help debrief from a traumatic situation in general, we have therapy, we have doctors if needed.”

“I’ve done counseling and that has been a big help on me,” Fort said.

“I do think it would be a good idea for them to monitor the kids for signs and symptoms of depression as well as parents to take responsibility,” adds Amy Maggard, an LS North parent.

#Northstrong has been trending — a showing of support for students after such a tragedy.

Many of the after school programs were cancelled Friday night, including the football game. The event at the church will be one of many events called in response to what happened today.

FOX 4’s You Matter campaign supports mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The goal – to provide resources for hope and health to those who feel trapped. For details, click on this link.