Brand new athletic complex opens at Northeast High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The historic northeast is celebrating a brand new athletic complex.

Northeast High School and middle school now have new football, soccer and multi-purpose facilities right on campus. The complex was made possible thanks to investments from Kansas City Public Schools and grants from the NFL and ESPN. The facilities bring sports back to the historic neighborhood for the first time in decades. The district says it’s a critical commitment to students, staff and the community.

“Northeast is one of the oldest districts in the entire city so to have people come in and invest in us with thousands and millions of dollars, that means a lot to the school district and of course the community here that we do matter. We do have worth. That means a lot for our school pride in the community and the school,” said Northeast HS principal Douglas Bolden.

The new fields also have special meaning. Part of the complex is now hailed “Firefighters Memorial Field” in honor of fallen Kansas City firefighters Larry Leggio, John Mesh and Luther Hurd, who were all connected to Northeast High and died in the line of duty.