Pleasant Hill man charged in deadly shooting on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill man is facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting on Interstate 70 in Independence on Friday.

Michael T. Dumas, 26, is charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court records state that witnesses told Independence police they saw shots fired from an occupant of a black vehicle at a silver vehicle, and that the victim had exchanged words with a man at a nearby gas station before the shooting.

The victim eventually ended up at a QuikTrip in the area of 40 Highway and Sterling where officers roped off the gas station in crime scene tape. The shooting victim was found behind the store. There are about three miles in between where shots were first reported and the QT.

Police found Dumas’s vehicle abandoned near the stadiums, where witnesses said he was hiding in the woods.

Dumas was found and taken into custody.

He is held on a $250,000 cash bond.