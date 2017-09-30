Raytown police rescue suicidal juvenile from bridge

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police successfully saved a young life Saturday after they managed to talk a suicidal juvenile down from the edge of a bridge.

Officers responded to the scene in the 9800 block of E. 63rd Street around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, where a juvenile was seen on a bridge.

The first officer on scene, who has experience as a crisis negotiator, spoke with the juvenile for about 45 minutes. The juvenile agreed to come off the bridge, and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

