Somber moments at Lee’s Summit North make-up football game

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — It was a somber start to a high school football game in Lee’s Summit Saturday afternoon.

A moment of silence was held at Lee’s Summit North High School in memory of student Gemesha Thomas, who took her own life inside the school Friday. Many students say they are still in shock and never expected something like this to happen at their school.

A few students put together a #NorthStrong sign out of cups outside the football stadium, and other students have been adding their own tributes there. Students we talked with say it’s been good to see the wealth of support and strength of the school and community pulling together in wake of the tragedy.

“People have been coming together, texting each other are you okay, meeting here. I’ve seen a couple people come up here and bring up candles. We’ve just been trying to stay strong together,” said student Adam Ford.

“One thing we always say is we are family. So it just reminds us that we’re family and family can get through anything together,” said student Holly Porch.

Saturday’s football game was a make-up for Friday night, when all activities were cancelled at Lee’s Summit North.

Many students, staff, and the community were ready to come together in the spirit of sports, to take their minds off the tragedy as they begin the long road to healing.