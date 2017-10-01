17-year-old girl attacked on Grandview walking trail by 3 teen boys

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police in Grandview are investigating an attack on a 17-year-old girl Saturday afternoon on a walking trail.

Police say the teen was walking on the trail just east of the 13700 block of Byars Road at about 4:00 p.m., when three teenage boys approached her. One of them asked to use her cell phone.

The young woman was attacked from behind by her assailants and knocked unconscious. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released.

She said two of her attackers were either white males or of mixed race. She said the third was a black male. She said they appeared to be slightly younger than she.

Grandview Police Department has increased the patrols on the trails including foot and bike patrols.

Anyone seeing suspicious subjects on the trails are encouraged to call 911 and report a description and location of subjects as soon as possible. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).