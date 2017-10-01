Blue Springs recycling center shuts down amid rising costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Pink Hill Park Recycling center is a popular place in Blue Springs for residents looking to do their part to help save the planet. But on October 1st, the center will close its doors for good. City leaders say it`s because the solid waste company that hauls the recyclables, has raised its operations costs. Those costs, the city says, are projected to increase from an average of $12,000 to $100,000 annually.

“A lot of people seem to be very adamant about wanting to recycle and they’d like to stay here, they’d be willing to pay some money to continue recycling here,” said Blue Springs resident Bill Williams.

For several weeks a group of Blue Springs residents have met out at the center to collect signatures and survey people about possible alternatives.

Many are sad to see this center close because it’s the last free recycling option for miles. Over the last year, 14 other recycling drop-off sites in the metro area have closed.

“Grain Valley had to close theirs, Lee’s Summit closed there's, Independence closed theirs,” recalls Louie Lindahl.

Lindahl has been volunteering at the center since it opened. He says he’s upset that the Pink Hill Park Recycling Center will be closing, but he’s not surprised since so many others nearby have closed citing the same reason, an increase in operating costs.

“The traffic coming through here the past six months has at least doubled or quadrupled. Everyone comes here now and now this one is going to close too,” Lindahl explained.

Many say they won’t stop recycling after this center closes, they’ll just have to travel further or pay more money to do it. Blue Springs city leaders have recommended people who still want to recycle go through a private solid waste hauling company.

Visit the following website for more information about this closure.