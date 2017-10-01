Butternut squash queso recipe

Butternut Squash Queso

Makes 10 servings, ¼ cup per serving

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon canola oil

¾ cup diced red onion

1½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsalted chicken stock

¼ cup lemon juice

1½ cups butternut squash puree

1 tablespoon chipotle hot sauce (or 1 tablespoon minced chipotle chile in adobo sauce, plus 2 teaspoons adobo sauce)

¾ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

¾ cup shredded reduced-fat four-cheese Mexican-blend cheese, divided

Directions:

Heat oil in a medium oven proof skillet over medium heat. Add red onion; cook until softened. Add flour; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add chicken stock, squash, chipotle hot sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; add ¼ cup mozzarella cheese and ¼ cup Mexican-blend cheese; cook 2 minutes or until smooth, stirring until cheese melts. Preheat oven broiler to high. Sprinkle remaining cheeses over top. Broil 2 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and lightly browned. Top with radishes, cilantro, green onions, and jalapeño if desired. Serve with baked chips and veggie sticks.

NOTE: For squash puree roast a halved, seeded butternut squash at 350° for 45 minutes or until soft. Scoop 10 ounces of flesh, and use for puree. Frozen butternut squash can also be pureed.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 119; Fat 4.3g (Sat 2.2g); Protein 6g; Carbohydrates 16g; Fiber 2g; Cholesterol 8g; Sodium 207mg

Source: Adapted from Cooking Light