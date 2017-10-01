FOX 4’s Mary Pulley signs off after 7 years on WDAF

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After 7 years here at WDAF, Mary Pulley is signing off.

Mary announced her departure on Facebook, and Sunday night was her last broadcast. We were pleased to have Mary as a member of the FOX 4 family, and are proud of her seven years of hard work and professionalism bringing the news to the people of Kansas City.

FOX 4 has been pleased to bring Mary into the homes of our viewers from her field reports and her weekend anchoring, and while Mary ends her time here on Signal Hill, she will be staying right here in Kansas City, spending more time with her family.

Thank you, Mary. We will certainly miss seeing your smile around the newsroom, as well as on our TV screens.