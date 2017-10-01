How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

Job of the Day: October 2017

The following are job openings posted for the month of September.

October 1

1. Lawrence, Ks. Police Dept.
Civilian Teleserve Officer
http://www.lawrenceks.org

2. Sedalia, Mo.
Parks & Recreation Dept.
Administrative Assistant
http://www.cityofsedalia.com

October 2

1. Ottawa, Kan.
Part Time Technical Specialist & Auditorium Assistant http://www.franklincoks.org

2. Franklin County Kan.
P/T Correctional Officer
http://www.ottawaks.gov

October 3

1. Franklin Co. Kan.
Juvenile Detention Officer
http://www.franklincoks.org

2. Lansing, Kan.
Police Officer
http://www.lansing.ks.us

October 4

1. Franklin County Kan.
F/T Correctional Officer
http://www.ottawaks.gov

2. Douglas Co., Kan.
Public Works Dept.
Engineering Technician
http://www.douglas-county.com

October 5

1. Douglas Co., Kan.
Emergency Communications Officer
http://www.douglas-county.com

2. Franklin Co., Kan.
Community Corrections Case Manager
http://www.franklincoks.org

October 6

1. Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Cultural Arts Manager
http://www.cityofls.net

2. Miami Co., Kan.
Corrections Dept. Intensive Supervision Officer
http://www.miamicountyks.org