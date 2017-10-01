× Job of the Day: October 2017

The following are job openings posted for the month of September.

October 1

1. Lawrence, Ks. Police Dept.

Civilian Teleserve Officer

http://www.lawrenceks.org

2. Sedalia, Mo.

Parks & Recreation Dept.

Administrative Assistant

http://www.cityofsedalia.com

October 2

1. Ottawa, Kan.

Part Time Technical Specialist & Auditorium Assistant http://www.franklincoks.org

2. Franklin County Kan.

P/T Correctional Officer

http://www.ottawaks.gov

October 3

1. Franklin Co. Kan.

Juvenile Detention Officer

http://www.franklincoks.org

2. Lansing, Kan.

Police Officer

http://www.lansing.ks.us

October 4

1. Franklin County Kan.

F/T Correctional Officer

http://www.ottawaks.gov

2. Douglas Co., Kan.

Public Works Dept.

Engineering Technician

http://www.douglas-county.com

October 5

1. Douglas Co., Kan.

Emergency Communications Officer

http://www.douglas-county.com

2. Franklin Co., Kan.

Community Corrections Case Manager

http://www.franklincoks.org

October 6

1. Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Cultural Arts Manager

http://www.cityofls.net

2. Miami Co., Kan.

Corrections Dept. Intensive Supervision Officer

http://www.miamicountyks.org