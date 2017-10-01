Lawrence community shaken after 5 people shot on Massachusetts Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- FOX 4's Nicole DiAntonio spoke to those in Lawrence about the shooting and has more on the investigation to find the person behind the shooting.

This shooting caused many of these businesses along Massachusetts Street to stay closed all day Sunday. This busy street is closed for several blocks as police continue to investigate.

Just across the street, detectives spent time collecting more than 2 dozen shell casings.

Police say five victims were shot overnight, three are dead. Another two people are recovering in the hospital.

This happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday. FOX 4 spoke with a man who lives in Lawrence and was spending time along the popular strip around midnight last night.

He said he was shocked when he woke up and heard the news today.

"It is very sad that things like this happen here. They don't happen very often. This is very rare," said William McGuinness. "There was a lot of people walking downtown. Going to bars, restaurants and concerts. It looks like a normal Saturday. Then that happened."

The investigation is still ongoing. Police need the public's help identifying the suspect, or suspects, involved in the shooting. Call Lawrence police or the Crimestoppers hotline if you have any information.

The victims of the shooting have been identified as Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee; Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka; and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, also of Topeka. The two other shooting victims are expected to survive.