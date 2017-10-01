Royals Hall of Fame highlights achievements as ‘Core Four’ head into free agency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sunday's Royals game likely marks the end of an era, as the "Core Four" will now face free agency.

Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain may never don a Royals uniform again. They came up from the minor leagues together in 2011, they've won a World Championship, broken Royals records and reached some incredible milestones, but fans have always known this day would come.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham spent some time inside the Royals Hall of Fame talking with the director about the historic impact this team has had on the franchise and some of the great memorabilia they've added to the collection.