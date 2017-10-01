Shawnee mom says her daughter, killed in Lawrence shooting, was trying to avoid crime in Westport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Several families are mourning their losses, after five people were shot in downtown Lawrence, killing three.

Among the five victims was 22-year-old Leah Brown of Shawnee.

FOX 4 spoke with Brown's mother Sunday afternoon. On most Sunday nights, her daughter would be heading to an area roller rink to skate.

Instead, Gretchen Brown is dealing with the news her daughter is the victim of a murder.

Leah graduated from Bishop Miege High School and had joined the Navy last year. She was leaving the bar with her best friend when they heard a fight broke out. Then the shooting happened.

Tragically, Gretchen said her daughter was spending the evening on Mass Street to avoid the crime in Westport.

"Just a true victim of a stray bullet, of random gun violence it is completely out of control and our city and in our country, and it's just unbelievable. She was a great kid; she would have done anything for anybody, and truly was and truly was just a fantastic person," Gretchen said.

Gretchen said Leah loved to ride motorcycles, rollerskate, and watch football.

The other victims killed are Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka; and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, also of Topeka. The two other shooting victims are expected to survive.