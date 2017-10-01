Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spinach and Smoked Salmon Salad with Lemon-Dill Dressing

Serves 4

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoon chopped dill

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

8 cups baby spinach (7 ounces)

8 thin slices red onion (optional) or 2 scallions, sliced thin on the diagonal

1 medium English cucumber—peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded and thinly sliced

4 radishes, halved and thinly sliced

OR

2 baby beets, peeled and sliced very thin

2 T. capers

8-12 oz home-style smoked or grilled salmon

OR

6 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch ribbons

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice and dill and season with salt and pepper.

Add the spinach, red onion, cucumber, radishes or beets, and capers to the bowl and toss well. Add salmon and toss gently.

Transfer the salad to plates and serve.