Stand Together KC event brings thousands together against racism and intolerance

LEAWOOD, Kan. - Nearly 2,000 people met for an event called 'Stand Together KC' on Sunday evening at United Church of The Resurrection. The gathering was put on by local leaders in the faith community to take a hard look at racism and ask what each person can do to help stop it.

The program was led by Reverend Adam Hamilton (United Church of The Resurrection), Rabbi Arthur Nemitoff (The Temple, Congregation B'nai Jehudah) and Rev. Emanuel Cleaver III (St. James United Methodist Church). In addition to discussing racism both in Missouri and other states, the panel of leaders also urged people to take action.

Each person who attended left with a pledge card reminding them to speak up upon hearing hate speech or intolerance, stand with groups who are vulnerable to hatred, and to show love by standing for justice and mercy.

Reverend Adam Hamilton, Lead Pastor of United Methodist Church Of The Resurrection says if each person can commit to making small changes, our society will be much better off and better equipped to handle crisis situations.

"We’re a community that isn’t going to be a place where people can thrive who are spreading a message of hate. We are going to overcome evil with good, we are going to push back hate with love," said Rev. Hamilton.

The entire meeting was live-streamed online. We're told United Church of The Resurrection and St. James United Methodist Church Will continue to work together in the future on similar initiatives.