× Three people killed by gunfire in Lawrence at 11th & Massachusetts intersection

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 22-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year old man were all killed early Sunday morning when gunfire erupted in the area of 11th and Massachusetts.

That area is a popular spot for nightlife, with restaurants and bars and shops. On a typical Saturday night, the area would have been full of people. Scroll down to see the map.

Police say there are two more victims being treated for injuries and are expected to survive.

At about 1:40 a.m., witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots. When police arrived, they say they encountered a large crowd and found the victims with fatal injuries.

They are:

Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, from Shawnee, Kan.

Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, from Topeka, Kan.

Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, from Topeka, Kan.

Officers are asking for help to find the suspect(s). If you have information, they ask you to call 785-832-7509 or the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.

FOX 4 will be covering this story all day and provide updates on our mobile app and Facebook, and then during our evening newscasts. Search FOX 4 KC in your app store.