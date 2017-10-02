BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Music Fest Massacre

BREAKING NEWS: More than 20 dead, 100 hurt in Las Vegas shooting. The suspect opened fire onto a music festival from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. Police say the suspect is now dead. They are searching for a “companion,” Marilou Danley. More information continues to come into our newsroom. We’ll have updates as we get them on the Fox 4 Morning News starting at 4:30am and all morning long.
Nightclub shooting injures two, one seriously, on SW Blvd.
Argument turns deadly in Merriam overnight
Resident shoots robbery suspect dead in south KC at Timber Lake apartments, police say
One person dead in double shooting at Independence apartment complex
Witness recalls harrowing moments trying to help people bleeding from gunshot wounds
Lawrence community shaken after 5 people shot on Massachusetts Street
-
Deadly shooting claims one life in South Kansas City, one person in custody
Investigation underway in two cities after man and woman who police say were shot in Grandview show up at home in KCMO
One person sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting at Clarion Park apartments in Olathe
Kansas City Police investigating homicide where man was found shot to death
KCK Police investigating shooting where person suffers life-threatening injuries
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Kansas City shooting
NFL player Michael Bennett says he was targeted by police for ‘simply being a black man’