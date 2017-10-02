How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Music Fest Massacre

Posted 4:29 am, October 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:11AM, October 2, 2017

BREAKING NEWS:  More than 20 dead, 100 hurt in Las Vegas shooting.  The suspect opened fire onto a music festival from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. Police say the suspect is now dead.  They are searching for a “companion,” Marilou Danley.  More information continues to come into our newsroom.  We’ll have updates as we get them on the Fox 4 Morning News starting at 4:30am and all morning long.  