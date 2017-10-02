Ahead of Monday’s big game, employees at Game Time Graphics are busy producing Kareem Hunt gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Monday is a big day at Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs are getting ready to take on the Washington Redskins.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and all eyes will be on rookie Kareem Hunt. The Chiefs' running back exploded on the scene this season and fans are taking notice.

Fox 4's Kerri Stowell traveled to Independence ahead of the big game for a look at some new gear the young player just licensed. Equipped with his name, jersey number and photo, the shirts produced by "Fans Only LLC" are expected to sell quick.

They can be purchased at participating Hy-Vee and Price Chopper Stores or online.

Hunt was recently named the AFC offensive player of the month with more than 400 rushing yards in three games.