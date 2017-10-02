Brother of Las Vegas gunman stunned that his brother ‘did this’

ORLANDO — Eric Paddock, brother of Las Vegas Strip gunman Stephen Paddock, said he was stunned about his brother’s involvement in the mass shooting.

“He was my brother, and it’s like an asteroid fell out of the sky,” Eric Paddock told CNN outside his home in Orlando, Florida.

Paddock stammered during the interview, still in disbelief:

“He bought the machine guns and he did this. I mean… it was him who did this,” she said.

“He’s never even drawn his gun. I mean, it makes no sense. He’s never hit anybody. He’s never… He had a couple handguns. He had a safe with a couple handguns. He might have had one long rifle but he didn’t have any; I mean he had no automatic weapons that I knew of at anytime. There’s no.. it just makes no sense,” Paddock said.

“Last time I talked to him was he texted me to ask how my mom was after we didn’t have power for five days in the neighborhood. He talked to her on the phone a week or two ago and then sent her a walker because she’s having trouble walking,” he recalled.

Stephen Paddock, the man who opened fire at the Las Vegas concert was a 64-year-old retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived, police said. Heavily armed police searched his home hours after he killed himself in a room at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.