Chiefs fans pray for Las Vegas during moment of silence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City was in the national spotlight Monday night as more than 75,000 fans prayed for victims of the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Before the game those same fans enjoyed tailgates and watched as ESPN brought it's Monday Night Countdown show to the Arrowhead parking lot. Many acknowledged they were taking at least a slight calculated risk in joining the party.

"Anytime I go to a big venue, with all the people you never know what someone is going to do," Dale Minks said.

That was likely never more apparent than after that gunman opened fire on Las Vegas concert-goers from a nearby hotel room Sunday night.

"Watching the news of what happened in Vegas, we are like what's happening right there is a tragedy, but it could happen where we are going right here at Arrowhead," Jordan Smith said.

Kansas City Police met Monday morning to discuss any possible changes to security that might be needed. Police dogs weaved in and out of the crowd as fans waited to go through metal detectors on their way into Arrowhead.

"I bring my son and my grandson here. I've brought my granddaughters here, I feel very confident and very safe here," David Neiman said.

Once inside fans paused for a moment of silence immediately before the Kansas City Symphony performed the National Anthem as a flag was unfurled in the shape of the United States.

Smith said he was also honoring the memory of the 59 who were killed and more than 500 were injured, but not letting fear take over his life.

"You can't let nothing keep you down you got to live. You worry about it in the back of your mind but you just keep on pushing," Smith said.