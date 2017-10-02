Chilling Facebook video shows moment shooting started at concert in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Video posted to Facebook shows the chilling moment that gunshots rang out during Jason Aldean’s performance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Sunday night.

According to WNYW, Gabe Allen was recording as Aldean finished his hit “Any Ol’ Barstool” and started singing “When She Says Baby.” Just as the country singer begins the opening verse of the song rapid gunfire erupts. Within 10 seconds, Aldean turns around and leaves the stage and the lights come up.

The crowd appears to start exiting the venue when shots rings out again.

At least 50 people died and 406 were injured, making this the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.