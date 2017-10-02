Family of man killed in I-70 shooting left with heartbreak and a lot of questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Prosecutors just charged a second man in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 Friday night. The family of the man killed spoke to FOX 4.

FOX 4's Megan Dillard sat down with that victim's family to learn more about the 18-year-old Hy-Vee employee who loved video games and drinking soda pop.

Friday night, police say the driver of a silver car pulled in behind a gas station after someone started shooting at them. The passenger in that car died. The victim's mom, Suzana Anderson said her 18-year-old son just graduated from high school.

Suzana said the knock came at midnight Friday.

"They came to my door. The cops came to my door."

They told her her middle boy, 18-year-old Phillip Anderson, had been shot and killed from a possible road rage situation that started on I-70 near Noland Road and ended at the Quiktrip off Sterling and 40-Highway.

Besides those details, Suzana said, to be honest, she doesn't want to know anything else. She wants to remember her little jokester as he was, and be there for her youngest son.

"I don't think he understands. All he's doing is playing the games. I don't know if it's just him avoiding the situation," Suzana said.

Linda Marron told us her nephew was supposed to be making a run to the gas station and back Friday night. Marron doesn't know what happened, or the involvement of her nephew and his friend who was driving, but she says his life shouldn't have ended like this.

"If you're not ready for the consequences, you shouldn't have picked up that gun," Marron said.

Family friend Sassondra Harris says there's been a strong show of support for the Andersons, and they're doing what they can to make sense of this highway tragedy.

"There is nothing she or I or her family can do to change it, but the best we can do is try to support each other and hold each other up," Harris said.

"He took my nephew. He took my sister's son. He took a big part of our heart, he did," Marron added.

Prosecutors have charged two men, Donovan L. James and Michael T. Dumas, with the crime.