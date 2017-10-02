Fans, be prepared for night at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs host the Washington Redskins on ESPN’s Monday Night

Football on Monday, October 2.

The Chiefs want to remind fans heading out to Arrowhead of the following:

WEEKNIGHT GAME WILL BRING INCREASED TRAFFIC

Fans should expect to see heavy delays due to rush hour traffic on Interstates 435 and 70, as well as streets

around the Truman Sports Complex due to the start time of Monday’s game. This traffic is unavoidable, so

fans are asked to plan in advance, leave as early as possible and avoid rush hour as much as they are able

to. It is suggested that drivers who are not going to the game but normally travel past the Truman Sports

Complex identify an alternate route to avoid creating additional rush hour back-ups. All fans should visit

http://www.chiefs.com/parking to make their travel and parking gameplan.

PARKING GATES

Parking lot gates for Monday’s game open at 2:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase their parking

passes in advance to decrease the time spent at parking tollgates and help expedite the parking process

for all gameday visitors. Parking passes can be purchased in advance for $35 at the Chiefs Ticket Office

or online at http://www.chiefs.com/parking (with applicable Ticketmaster fees). Cash parking at the tollgate on

gameday will be $60.

STADIUM GATES

All Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Gates for guests with tickets

on the Scout Investments Club Level will open at 5 p.m.

KANSAS CITY SYMPHONY TO PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Kansas City Symphony, led by Music Director Michael Stern, is returning to lead Chiefs fans in “The

Star-Spangled Banner” for Monday’s game. The Symphony previously performed the national anthem at

Arrowhead Stadium prior to the Chiefs home opener in 2015 and has also had smaller ensembles perform

the national anthem in past years.

HUNT FAMILY FOUNDATION 50/50 RAFFLE AND PRIMETIME SPECIAL

Monday’s Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle will benefit GENYOUth. In partnership with the NFL, Fuel

Up to Play 60 and the National Dairy Council, GENYOUth specializes in a range of national initiatives to

create a healthy, successful future for students, schools and communities nationwide and empowers youth

as change-agents in their local communities. The Chiefs will also offer the “Primetime Special” for fans

purchasing raffle tickets for Monday’s game. With prices set at one ticket for $2, three tickets for $5 and 10

tickets for $10, the “Primetime Special” will offer 100 tickets for only $20. For more information on

GENYOUth or the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle, please visit https://www.genyouthnow.org/ and

http://www.chiefs.com/5050-raffle.html.

FORD FAN EXPERIENCE

The Ford Fan Experience, located on the Founder’s Plaza on the north side of Arrowhead Stadium, will

open at 3:30 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, face-painting, a field goal kicking inflatable, a Play 60 station

and Chiefs-themed tailgate games.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Chiefs games. Fans can visit http://www.nfl.com/allclear or

http://www.chiefs.com/arrowhead/clearbagpolicy.html for important information on the clear bag policy and a

complete list of permitted and prohibited items. If fans have questions or need assistance, they can contact

Fan Experience at (816) 920-4237 or by email at fanexperience@chiefs.com. Beginning four hours prior to

kickoff, fans can text “CHIEFS” YOUR LOCATION AND ISSUE to 69050 for assistance.