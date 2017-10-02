Hundreds line up to donate blood at Las Vegas blood banks; and how you can help

LAS VEGAS — As the Las Vegas strip saw a horrific amount of bloodshed Sunday night, by Monday morning there were hundreds lining up to help those victims with blood donations.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas posted a video of donors lining up outside the blood bank on Charleston Boulevard. The line trails around the building down one street, wrapping around and continuing on around the block.

Others posted similar scenes at blood banks all around Vegas, and even in other cities. If you would like to help, see the links below.

Pic from inside blood donation center on W Charleston. Packed. You can help too @KTNV @BethFisherTV pic.twitter.com/tPemr6ikyq — David Schuman (@david_schuman) October 2, 2017

The line to donate blood is out the door at United Blood Service. People have been here all night waiting for it to open #GMLV pic.twitter.com/D5VQeEjAYF — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) October 2, 2017

Always look for the helpers. People lined up to donate blood. #lasvegas #LasVegasShooting (Cred: Mike Sohoro) pic.twitter.com/xAtnH0Ma7f — Mel Andrews (@immelandrews) October 2, 2017

If you would like to help the Las Vegas shooting victims, you can consider donating to the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross, which accepts donations on its website.

Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, also started a “Las Vegas Victims’ Fund” on GoFundMe. You can donate here.

Another option is the National Compassion Fund, which distributes donations directly to victims of a mass crime, and has started a campaign specifically for the Las Vegas shooting.