2017-37 In this week’s KC Forum we learn about juvenile diabetes and how one family has been affected by it and how they handle it. The Chartrand Foundation helps kids with sports that probably couldn’t otherwise afford it. Fr Jaramillo talks about the culture in his church and the Slovene festival.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders