KC Forum: Literacy, Juvenile Diabetes and Homeless
2017-38 In this week’s KC Forum the Family Conservancy is promoting literacy by handing out books to area day care centers and preschools. A local man decided to start helping people by buying a van and loading up with supplies and delivering them to areas in need. Juvenile diabetes is more prevalent than it ever has been, where 1 in 300 children are diagnosed compared to 1 in 600.
