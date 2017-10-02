KC Forum: Literacy, Juvenile Diabetes and Homeless

2017-38 In this week’s KC Forum the Family Conservancy is promoting literacy by handing out books to area day care centers and preschools. A local man decided to start helping people by buying a van and loading up with supplies and delivering them to areas in need. Juvenile diabetes is more prevalent than it ever has been, where 1 in 300 children are diagnosed compared to 1 in 600.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Music: The Elders

Voice: Doug Medlock

Engineer: Ed Walker