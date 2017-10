2017-36 In this week’s KC Forum we hear from the author of a book about one of the most intriguing presidents of all time, President Truman. Victims of hurricane damage and flooding in Texas get much needed help from Taking it to the Streets.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com

Voice: Doug Medlock