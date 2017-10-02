KCK police pursuit ends in deadly crash near The Legends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police dispatchers in KCK tell FOX 4 that a police pursuit ended in a deadly crash on Monday afternoon at about 3:45.

The crash happened in the area of 94th and Parallel Parkway just east of The Legends shopping center. We're still gathering details on what initiated the police pursuit. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash as the lead agency, it confirms that two people are dead.

KHP has not said if officers were involved in the crash or injured. Parallel is currently blocked at 91st, investigators have also blocked the road at 94th and State.

