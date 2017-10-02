Live coverage from Las Vegas: 406 people went to hospitals, 50 dead

LAS VEGAS — As the scene clears at Mandalay Bay on Monday, and the investigation into why and how the gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert, CNN is providing live pictures and reports from Las Vegas.

**Please note: The video and reporters may be interrupted by other events on the shared satellite, but coverage in the player above will be consistent with Las Vegas coverage throughout the day.

Monday morning, at 8:15 CT, Clark County Fire Department estimates that approximately 406 people were transported to area hospitals and 50 are dead .