Late night traffic stop turns into struggle for a deputy in Richmond, Mo., east of Excelsior Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in rural Richmond, Mo.

It happened Sunday night near Highway T and 72nd Street.

The shooting happened during what started out as a traffic stop. After the Ray County deputy pulled the man over the man resisted and dragged the deputy in his car. The deputy then pulled his gun and shot the suspect in the arm or elbow area.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.