Lawrence, Kan., police ask for help to find gunman who killed three young people

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police scheduled a 2:45 p.m. news conference Monday to talk to the community about the weekend shooting at 11th and Massachusetts Streets that killed three young people. They said they do not believe the violence was random, but that it was related to a fight that occurred in the area near the northwest corner of the intersection. They once again asked anyone who may have witnessed any fights in the area before the shooting, especially anyone with video relating to the incident, to come forward.

Police said there were approximately 100 people in that immediate area and want to hear from them.

Police say five victims were shot at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday. The victims who lost their lives have been identified as Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee; Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka; and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, also of Topeka. None of them was a student at KU. Two other people are recovering in the hospital. During the news conference, police revealed those victims still recovering are a 28-year-old Topeka man and an 19-year-old Topeka man.

“We have received some cooperation in obtaining leads and are following up on those leads tirelessly,” said police.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police need the public’s help identifying the suspect, or suspects, involved in the shooting. Call Lawrence police or the Crimestoppers hotline if you have any information. That number is: (785) 843-8477.