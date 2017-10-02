Live: Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on the season while also looking ahead at what’s next for his team

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will host a season-ending news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Fox 4 will stream the news conference in the video player above and on our Facebook page.

Sunday was a bittersweet day at the K: the last game of the 2017 Royals Season, and possibly the last time several Raised Royal players will be in KC uniforms.

Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain may never don a Royals uniform again. They came up from the minor leagues together in 2011, they’ve won a World Championship, broken Royals records and reached some incredible milestones, but fans have always known this day would come.