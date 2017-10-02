Monday Night Football to broadcast Star Spangled Banner to honor Las Vegas victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In response to the deadly shootings in Las Vegas on Sunday night, ESPN has decided to include the national anthem as part of its “Monday Night Football” broadcast in the game between the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a Washington Post report, the decision is a reversal of an earlier decision to not air the national anthem, after showing it last week as more NFL players joined the protest in response to comments by President Trump.

Trump challenged NFL owners to fire players who do not stand during the national anthem. The movement was started last season by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a way to protest social injustice.

Following Trump’s comments, players and teams demonstrated in various manners before and during the national anthem that weekend.

Read the Chiefs’ response to Trump’s opinion on firing players who won’t stand for the anthem.

This season, producers had decided to use the time before the game for more analysis and commentary. On 9/11, which was Week 1, they made an exception to honor those who died 16 years before.

The anthem will be performed by the Kansas City Symphony led by Music Director Michael Stern.