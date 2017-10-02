× ‘No known tie to terrorism’- Stephen Paddock was ‘lone-wolf type’ said sheriff

LAS VEGAS — So far, the massacre in Las Vegas at the Jason Aldean country music concert has no known link to overseas terrorism or terror groups, a US official with knowledge of the case said.

Police said they believe Stephen Paddock, 64, acted alone.

“Right now, we believe it’s a sole actor, a lone-wolf-type actor,” the sheriff said.

But why the massacre happened remains a mystery.

A woman described as a “person of interest” after the attack is not believed to be involved in the shooting, police said in a statement.

“Marilou Danley is no longer being sought out as a person of interest,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. “LVMPD detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip.”

Paddock unleashed a hailstorm of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Inside his room, they found a cache of weapons, including 10 rifles, the sheriff said.

“We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” Lombardo said.

