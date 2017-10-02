Pleasant Ridge Middle School student proves you’re never too young to change the world through kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A student at Pleasant Ridge Middle School is proving that you're never too young to start making a difference.

Noah, who is just 11 years old, is the youngest recipient of the Fox 4 Pay-It-Forward Award.

Carrie Alam says Noah is a great kid and an awesome big brother to Zoe, who has mitochondrial disease.

"Noah has kind of made it his mission to get the word out and raise awareness and help raise money for United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation," Alam said when nominating Noah for the award. "I just think that he kind of goes above and beyond what a lot of 11-year-old boys."

When presented with the award and $300, Noah told Fox 4 he plans to donate some of the money to his sister, but also plans to do something fun.

FOX 4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on this link.