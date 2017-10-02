Police release images of 2 people they believe have info. about deadly shooting near I-70 and Noland Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police released surveillance footage of a second and third person they’d like to speak with about a deadly shooting that occurred Friday in the area of Interstate 70 and Noland Road.

Police say one person has already been charged, but there are two more people they believe have information that will help them in their investigation.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Police say someone began shooting into a car on I-70, and a person inside the car under fire was struck and killed. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver of that car eventually ended up at a QuikTrip in the area of 40 Highway and Sterling where officers roped off the gas station in crime scene tape, the shooting victim was found behind the store. There are about three miles in between where shots were first reported and the QT.

Investigators request that any witnesses contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Investigations at (816) 325-7330 or email leads@indepmo.org. FOX 4 will provide updated information as more details are released.