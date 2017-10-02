× Sticky notes saying ‘You are loved’ placed on Lee’s Summit North lockers after Friday’s tragedy

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — On the first day back at school after a 17-year-old girl took her life inside Lee’s Summit North High School on Friday, students were greeted by messages of love and support.

A parent of one student went into the school Monday morning and saw a student passing out sticky notes to other students. The sticky note said: You are loved.

The parent then saw the sticky notes on almost every locker, with positive and encouraging words.

Others at Lee’s Summit North, 901 NE Douglas St., say many students came to school on Monday dressed in purple. Purple represents suicide prevention.

On Friday, the school was placed on lockdown after students heard a single gun shot coming from an area on the second floor at about 7:50 a.m. The district then decided to release students early. Everyone was out of the school in less than 45 minutes.

The Lee’s Summit School District and police released the girl’s identity Friday afternoon, saying she is a 17-year-old high school senior.

“Today, my heart—as well as our community’s heart – is breaking, and we appreciate the many staff and community members who are keeping Lee’s Summit North in their thoughts,” said Superintendent Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter on Friday. Click here to read his statement in full.